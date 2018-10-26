All about the Aquatic Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Aquatic Center has many important features but the one that is most common is lifeguarding. The Aquatic Center helps students find a job and the lifeguards get paid a good amount. They get to learn the safeties of saving a life.

Faith Villarreal from the physical ed class states, “During the swim unit I’m glad we had trained lifeguards there, even though I can swim I’m glad they are there!” There job as lifeguards and to learn basic safety to always know what to do in scenarios of death or injury.

Teacher Nicole Bills also states, “ This is done through a 3-5 day training. At the end of the training, you are certified in Adult/Child/Pediatric CPR/AED, First Aid, and Lifeguarding. This certification is good for two years. At the end of your two years, you must get recertified to continue guarding”. There is a long process to get certified and become a lifeguard.

Nicole Bills also states, “Advantages: learn teamwork, create good friends, get to be outside (sometimes), work around a pool, certified in areas that a lot of others are not, plenty of lifeguard jobs available, learn new skills, learn responsibility”. Just being in the environment is a fun way to make new friends and the environment is very chill and a fun “extra” thing to do.

Last example she states is, “Disadvantages: sometimes the days/hours can be very long, it can be really hot outside, guarding can sometimes be stressful with a full pool of people, there is pressure as you are looking after people’s lives” There will be long days and short days but it’s a good experience and you learn a lot!