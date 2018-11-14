Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Media center reflects on WW1 exhibit, prepares for finals week

Terri+Ramos%2C+department+chairperson+for+media+and+communications+looks+through+her+calendar+of+events.+Ramos+said+the+media+center+does+not+have+any+major+events+planned+up+until+the+holiday+break.
Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications looks through her calendar of events. Ramos said the media center does not have any major events planned up until the holiday break.

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications looks through her calendar of events. Ramos said the media center does not have any major events planned up until the holiday break.

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications looks through her calendar of events. Ramos said the media center does not have any major events planned up until the holiday break.

Karen Zhang
November 14, 2018
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center is reflecting on the successful WW1 exhibit it displayed last week.

“I think it was extremely successful. We had hundreds of students at times…and the veterans got to see it after the event during SRT last week,” Ramos said. “I think the kids got a lot out of it and the veterans really enjoyed it.”

Ramos said she hopes this event will become an annual event; however, she said it is up to the social studies teachers to decide.

Ramos also said the media center will not be hosting any other major events as it is getting closer to finals week.

Ramos said, “The media center’s primary goal is to support students and teachers and that’s what we try to do especially during finals week.”

Ben Ring, media center aide and junior said he appreciates all the media center does.

“We’re so lucky to have such a great (media center at CHS). I think a lot of students don’t know how privileged we are to have such a great resource.”  By Karen Zhang

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Karen Zhang, Entertainment Editor

Hi, I'm Karen Zhang! This will be my second year on HiLite staff and I am currently an Entertainment Editor. Before this, I was a Beats Editor and Entertainment...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.