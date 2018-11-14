Media center reflects on WW1 exhibit, prepares for finals week

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications looks through her calendar of events. Ramos said the media center does not have any major events planned up until the holiday break.

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center is reflecting on the successful WW1 exhibit it displayed last week.

“I think it was extremely successful. We had hundreds of students at times…and the veterans got to see it after the event during SRT last week,” Ramos said. “I think the kids got a lot out of it and the veterans really enjoyed it.”

Ramos said she hopes this event will become an annual event; however, she said it is up to the social studies teachers to decide.

Ramos also said the media center will not be hosting any other major events as it is getting closer to finals week.

Ramos said, “The media center’s primary goal is to support students and teachers and that’s what we try to do especially during finals week.”

Ben Ring, media center aide and junior said he appreciates all the media center does.

“We’re so lucky to have such a great (media center at CHS). I think a lot of students don’t know how privileged we are to have such a great resource.” By Karen Zhang