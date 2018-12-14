Kid’s Corner gets ready to start a new preschool class

Junior and Advanced Child Development student Allison Roldan poses for a picture on Jan. 14 before she heads off to get B2 Advanced Child Development class.

As a new semester begins, Kid’s Corner will restart once again with a new batch of preschoolers and new teachers. Advanced Child Development is a semester long class and therefore, since the first semester of the 2018-2019 academic school year is over, there is a new batch of students and preschoolers in the class. According to Kimberly Lenzo, the Director of Kid’s Corner, “we haven’t set a date yet of when we will begin teaching another group of preschoolers.” Due to the new semester starting not so long ago, there has not been a confirmed set of lessons that the high schoolers will be teaching the preschoolers, yet. At the moment, the students of Advanced Child Development are learning about developmentally appropriate activities and soon, students will decide on themes that lessons will be based off of. After deciding on themes for the year, students will practice making lesson plans. Once all of these tasks are completed, a date will be set for the reopening of Kid’s Corner and students will be given the opportunity to have teaching experience with the preschoolers. Junior and student of Advanced Child Development Allison Roldan said, “I’m really excited for this class, I love helping people and I like teaching too so this is the perfect class for me.” The year has many fun memories ahead for Kid’s Corner. By Harini Ravichandran