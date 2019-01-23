The math department prepares for implementation of new courses

Joey Herons, Math club president and senior, works at his desk in independent study math. He said that he is excited for the new courses.

The math department has confirmed its implementation of the new courses for the next school year, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said that the courses have been approved for next year.

“We have two teachers who will be attending training for the new IB courses,” said Sohalski via email. “We are waiting for the new textbooks to be made available for review.”

Sohalski said that teachers will begin training for the new IB courses, as the math department will eliminate IB Mathematical Studies and implement two new IB courses.

Joey Herons, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in this school year,” Herons said.