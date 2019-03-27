Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to organize dodgeball tournament, Art Gala

Kelli Prader, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council sponsor, addresses the council members during a meeting. Prader said she feels confident in the members’ abilities and leadership.

According to Rik Bag, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) president and senior, the council’s annual dodgeball tournament will take place on April 8 in the fieldhouse. Bag said proceeds from the event will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

“(The tournament’s) usually pretty successful,” Bag said. “Those kinds of sports tournaments, they kind of run themselves.”

The dodgeball tournament comes after the council’s recent 3v3 basketball tournaments, which Bag said raised almost $1,000 for the Hamilton County Special Olympics. According to Bag, that amount is a new record for the basketball tournaments.

“That went awesome. We raised the most amount of money of all the years it’s been operational for,” Bag said.

Looking further ahead, Bag said the council members plan to spend an upcoming CMYC meeting visiting the Palladium, in preparation for the annual Music for Miracles Art Gala. Bag said CMYC hopes to collaborate more with Cabinet this year in organizing the event. Proceeds from the gala will benefit Riley Children’s Hospital.

Students interested in joining CMYC in these types of activities can submit applications for the council’s next term through March 27, according to CMYC sponsor Kelli Prader. Students entering grades nine through 12 are eligible to apply.