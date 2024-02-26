CMYC badminton players and directors weigh impacts of sports fundraising events

Junior and Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) member, Sophie Parker

How long have you been on the sports committee for CMYC?

Honestly, I wasn’t really on the sports committee, but then the Badminton Club reached out to us and asked if we could have a badminton tournament and I’m on the Badminton Club executive team–I run the social media–so I was like I could help out with that one since I’m in the club.

What was the planning process for this tournament like?

CMYC meets twice a month in the city hall and basically, we go to the council chambers and we just discuss. Part of the meeting is dedicated toward committee time where we go and plan the event and talk with our committees to figure out the logistics of everything.

Why do you think sport fundraising events like this are important for the community?

Obviously, just the monetary impact they have on the community with the raising of money for charities, since it is $8 per person, a lot of money does get raised for the charity that the winner chooses. It’s also a great event to do. Instead of just hanging at home with your friends or someone’s basement, you can come and actually get active, do something fun with your friends and meet new people. It gets the community very connected rather than everyone staying isolated.

Junior Ashley Lee

Why did you choose to compete in this event?

For the giggles and because it’s for a good cause.

If you do win, what charity do you plan on donating to and why?

I think we’re donating to a charity in Cambodia that helps kids in need. I think since we’re also technically kids and there’s people in need we want to help out.

What are your thoughts on sport fundraising events like this one?

I think it’s a good way to meet new people and encourage teamwork.

Sophomore Amay Sharma

Why did you choose to compete in this event?

I really enjoy badminton and playing it as a kid and doing something good for the community is a good thing, so I came to support.

If you do win, what charity do you plan on donating to and why?

We plan on donating to the SickKids Foundation because it’s local here in Carmel so it’s a great way to support the community and it’s the whole pride of our team.

What are your thoughts on sport fundraising events like this one?

I think it’s a great way for those athletic kids to get involved in the community and to volunteer and help out because that’s a whole new age group and market to tap into.

Sophomore Quinn Wu

Why did you choose to compete in this event?

I thought it was a very fun event and I like how it’s centered around charity. Some of my friends were also doing it so I thought I’d join them.

If you do win, what charity do you plan on donating to and why?

We chose Make a Wish because it holds a special place in my heart.

What are your thoughts on sport fundraising events like this one?

I think it’s very fun, competitive and a good way to get people involved. Overall it’s great.