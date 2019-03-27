Accents to end the year with awards ceremony, spring concert

Accents rehearse a number from this past season’s competition set. Accents and junior Chloe Eades (far left) said she is proud of this past year’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing where the seniors will end up after graduation.

After a successful competition season, Accents will begin to rehearse for their spring choir concert on May 16. However, first, they will attend the annual choir program awards ceremony on May 5 at 6 p.m.

Accent and junior Chloe Eades said, “I am looking forward to seeing what all of the seniors are planning on doing when they graduate and how many are still pursuing music. It’s great to see how many people have truly been impacted by the choir program.”

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the upcoming awards ceremony includes both serious and silly awards, a year-in-review video, a senior recognition slideshow and certificates and pins recognizing each student’s year in the choir program.

“Each class does something we call ‘People’s Choice Awards,’ which is where they nominate people from their own class. (Examples include) ‘who is the most likely to succeed in music,’ ‘who is the biggest risk-taker’ or ‘who is the heart and soul of the group,’” Kouns said.

When looking back at this year overall, Kouns said this year’s Accents have a true bond of sisterhood that unified them as a choir, socially and musically, which she hopes will continue to the end of the year through their last concert.

Eades said, “This year in accents has been absolutely amazing. I had been told before the year started that Accents is like family. After being apart of this ensemble, all of these girls feel like my sisters. It’s been amazing to make such awesome accomplishments with how well we have all worked together as an ensemble.”