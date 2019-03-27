K-8 mentors to continue building relationships with mentees throughout fourth quarter
April 16, 2019
According to Robin Pletcher, AP Psychology and K-8 Mentoring teacher, as the semester comes to a close, the class likes to reflect upon what they’ve learned and achieved during the year.
“We as a class usually have some kind of celebration, but usually it’s just kind of seeing if they have reached any goals with the kids over the year, whether it was having a success in a certain class or if it was making new friends, or maybe being more comfortable socially, things like that,” she said. “If it’s a new kid in the community, (we tend to ask): did they make that transition well? Things like that and if (the mentors) feel like they met their target or goal for the year.”
Mentor and senior Fareeha Mouzan said that she’s gotten to create closer relationships with her mentees and get past the original awkwardness of first meeting each other. She also said that she’ll be continuing their normal activities throughout the end of the year.
“Mostly, I play games with them. For one of my kids, we have this card game we play each time I go; it’s a game he used to play with his dad so that’s a lot of fun,” Mouzan said. “Today, one of my kids wanted me to come with contacts, so I made sure to do that.”0
