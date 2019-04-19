CHS women’s softball team on a hot streak entering the Carmel Invitational

The softball maintenance crew gets the field ready before the game versus Center Grove. “We are hoping to win the Carmel Invitational,” Zdobylak said.

The softball maintenance crew gets the field ready before the game versus Center Grove. “We are hoping to win the Carmel Invitational,” Zdobylak said.

The softball maintenance crew gets the field ready before the game versus Center Grove. “We are hoping to win the Carmel Invitational,” Zdobylak said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The women’s softball team is on a hot streak leading up to the Carmel Invitational on April 19. After three straight wins, they are looking to extend their dominance after multiple wins, including a 16-2 win over Pike.

“We have been playing very well and have had some good wins over the past couple weeks,” Ariana Zdobylak, varsity player and senior, said.

The eight-team field consists of two pools, with the Hounds grouped with Munster, McCutcheon and West Lafayette in Pool A.

Head Coach Ginger Britton said that the field is competitive and that the team is looking forward to playing in the invitational.

“It’s a really good field and we are glad to host a tournament like this. We’d love to go there and win it on the home field,” Britton said.

The invitational will take place at the Cherry Tree Softball Complex.