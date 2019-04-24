Cabinet to present Music for Miracles, wrap up with end-of-the-year activities

House members meet in the freshmen cafeteria during SRT. The next House meeting will be on May 1 and May 3 during SRT in the freshmen cafeteria. According to Wolff, Cabinet members will talk about the Paint War, which will occur on May 18 and the 100-Point Party.

According to Speaker of the House Neil-Walker Simmons, Cabinet will organize Music for Miracles, which will take place at the Palladium on April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for general admission are $17, and Cabinet members will also sell box seat tickets, whose price will vary depending on the box and will include a catered banquet before the show begins.

“What I really like about this show is, we had somebody come in, and I thought this was interesting, and she said, ‘Well I’m not in any performing arts classes,’ and we’re like, ‘Okay?’, and that’s why we do this show is so that all people can have an opportunity to showcase their talent in some way. This show is open to everyone,” Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said. “I’m really excited for that, and more than that, I hope that people come and show up to support these artists because obviously we want them to play for an audience.”

Additionally, Simmons said Cabinet partners with the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) for this event as the latter will sell visual arts produced by students at the event.