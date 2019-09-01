Math Club members consider goals for club

President and senior Jerry Wang records on his laptop plans for future Math Club meetings. Wang said his biggest goal is to get more people to join the club.

President and senior Jerry Wang records on his laptop plans for future Math Club meetings. Wang said his biggest goal is to get more people to join the club.

President and senior Jerry Wang records on his laptop plans for future Math Club meetings. Wang said his biggest goal is to get more people to join the club.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Math Club members will hold their first meeting on Sep. 10 in room H207 and will discuss logistics and future plans for the club.

President and senior Jerry Wang said his goal as the new president of the club is to keep the prestige of what Carmel math is and to encourage others to join.

“Carmel has been known to perform in math competitions and as the president, I want to uphold that spirit and keep Carmel math performing at a high level,” Wang said.

Joseph Broman, sponsor and math teacher, said “My goal for the club this year is to increase regular attendance by increasing regular competition. Jerry and I were talking about a couple of new weekly competitions to add so we can increase attendance.”

Broman said next month, the club will be preparing for the American Mathematics Competition (AMC) and Math League.

Math Club will hold officer elections in H207 in October.