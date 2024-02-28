Math Club to continue competing in the Indiana Math League competition

Math Club last met in Room A319 on Feb. 15 and will continue to do so after school every Thursday. Math Club continues to compete in the Indiana Math League competition, which is a monthly online competition. Currently, Math Club is participating in round 5. Club sponsor Joseph Broman said that Math Club is also preparing for other math competitions that are in upcoming weeks.

Broman also said that AIME results have not yet been processed, and that he will check for official results soon.

Co-president Kevin Hu said that the next few Math Club meetings will focus on more math competitions. These competitions include the Purple Comet competition, IUPUI competition and the ICTM competition.

“We have on our schedule the Purple Comet, the two IUPUI competitions which have a team competition and individual competition and is available for students to work on right now and also later in the year maybe April or May, we have the ICTM competition,” Hu said.

Broman said that any students at CHS can participate in the competitions, and depending on the different competitions, it will be either in person or takeaway.

“The IUPUI competition is open to anybody, the Purple Comet—anyone can do it but you have to form a team so it might be easier to do it through Math Club,” Broman said.

Broman also said that after this year, he will be retiring from the Math Club, as he wished to focus on the Math Honors Society.

“I may still help out with some competition stuff but we’re still not sure about who the new sponsor will be next year. I’m going to be focusing on Mu Alpha Theta next year. I think I’m more passionate to work on that group and help them out a little more,” Broman said.