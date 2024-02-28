Math Club to continue competing in the Indiana Math League competition

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Standing Together
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Bias within The Academy
Bias within "The Academy"
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
Traditional breakfast foods aren't starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they're generally ineffective
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
Impact of India's Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society
Quiz Bowl leadership members assist in setting up for another weekly practice in preparation for upcoming competitions. “As we head into the more competitive tournaments of the season, we have been trying to attend more tournaments to get more in-game experience, as well as reading more difficult questions in practice to prepare us for more challenging tournaments,” Pho said.
Quiz Bowl competes in Area tournament, prepares for State
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Senior Kevin Hu looks over his FAFSA forms with his dad on Feb 15th, 2024. Hu said his dad helped him a lot while applying for the program.
College coordinator, students share concerns about current financial aid system, promote financial transparency and literacy
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitles The Stormless series is set to release sometime in 2024.
In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
The Lunar New Year Celebration at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Feb. 11 included traditional dancing and music. Junior Lina Liu said preforming traditional dances connects her more about her culture.
In light of the Chinese New Year, students discuss how Chinese cultural dancing keeps their heritage alive among youth
Varsity men’s basketball player Alex Couto competes on his home court. Couto said as a junior he wants to be a leader for his teammates and help them succeed.
Varsity Men’s Basketball prepares for first Sectional game on Feb. 27 against Fishers
Sophomores Mahesh Duvvuri and Aiden Lee compete in the CMYC badminton tournament on Feb. 16. The winners of the tournament got to choose which charity to donate their winnings to.
CMYC badminton players and directors weigh impacts of sports fundraising events
Senior Mia Kubek poses after committing to Depauw University for soccer. Kubek said she took multiple factors into account with her choice to commit to DePauw, and she is happy with the decision she made. (Submitted Photo: Mia Kubek)
Students, coach weigh the positive and negative aspects of college recruitment and athlete pay
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Valentine's Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "A Light in the Dark"
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review: "Priscilla" is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Our Times" is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: "To Your Eternity" perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: "Turning Red" is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: "The Sword of Kaigen" is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: "A Haunting in Venice" is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: February 26
Mini Crossword: February 26
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Wordle: February 22
Wordle: February 22
Mini Crossword: February 21
Mini Crossword: February 21
Word Search: February 20
Word Search: February 20
FCCLA to finalize preparations for State Leadership Conference on Feb. 29 - March 2
Varsity men’s basketball player Alex Couto competes on his home court. Couto said as a junior he wants to be a leader for his teammates and help them succeed.
Varsity Men’s Basketball prepares for first Sectional game on Feb. 27 against Fishers
Current art pieces on display in the CHS media center from Artist’s Association members. “I think our prompts this semester, like the charcoal one, were really helpful in producing pieces that are quick that students will still want to have on display since its hard to be displaying enough pieces if members aren’t done with their bigger projects,” Xie said.
Artist’s Association plans for fundraising upcoming events
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society
New roundabout statue and interview with the artist
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year

Math Club to continue competing in the Indiana Math League competition

Ella Guo
February 28, 2024

Math Club last met in Room A319 on Feb. 15 and will continue to do so after school every Thursday. Math Club continues to compete in the Indiana Math League competition, which is a monthly online competition. Currently, Math Club is participating in round 5. Club sponsor Joseph Broman said that Math Club is also preparing for other math competitions that are in upcoming weeks.

Broman also said that AIME results have not yet been processed, and that he will check for official results soon.

Co-president Kevin Hu said that the next few Math Club meetings will focus on more math competitions. These competitions include the Purple Comet competition, IUPUI competition and the ICTM competition.

“We have on our schedule the Purple Comet, the two IUPUI competitions which have a team competition and individual competition and is available for students to work on right now and also later in the year maybe April or May, we have the ICTM competition,” Hu said.

Broman said that any students at CHS can participate in the competitions, and depending on the different competitions, it will be either in person or takeaway.

“The IUPUI competition is open to anybody, the Purple Comet—anyone can do it but you have to form a team so it might be easier to do it through Math Club,” Broman said.

Broman also said that after this year, he will be retiring from the Math Club, as he wished to focus on the Math Honors Society.

“I may still help out with some competition stuff but we’re still not sure about who the new sponsor will be next year. I’m going to be focusing on Mu Alpha Theta next year. I think I’m more passionate to work on that group and help them out a little more,” Broman said.

