Math Club to continue competing in the Indiana Math League competition

Math Club last met on Jan. 18 and will continue to meet in Room A319 every Thursday after school. To start off the new year, Math Club plans to continue competing in the Indiana Math League Math Competition, which 6 rounds are hosted monthly. Math Club is currently participating in round 4. Club sponsor Joseph Broman said that Math Club members will be taking the test during club time on Jan. 18, and the club will not be participating in any further competitions until Feb. 1.

Co-president Kevin Hu said that he does not currently have any specific plans for future Math Club activities. However, Hu said that the club is looking forward to the AIME, which will be taken during school hours on Feb 1.

“Once we get into February, we have the AIME which will become more of our focus,” he said. “We’ll probably have a few more activities planned for future Math Club sessions which are still in the works.”

Broman said that many Math Club members are practicing for the AIME, which they qualified for during the AMC.

“The AMC is an open exam, anyone can take it. But the AIME is an invitational exam and then you’re taking the invitational exam to see if you’re qualified to join the Math Olympiad,” Broman said. “If you took the (AMC) 10 then you’re qualified to join the Junior Math qualifying exam, and if you took the AMC 12, then you’ll be invited to the Math Olympiad exam.”