Mu Alpha Theta continues to host speaker series

Joseph Broman, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor, grades tests for his honors precalculus/trigonometry class. Broman said, “I’m retiring from the Math Club next year and I’m just going to do Mu Alpha Theta so I can focus on that one and we can do more [speaker series] first semester.”

Mu Alpha Theta will be hosting Dr. Julia Arciero, an interdisciplinary researcher at IUPUI, on March 27 from 4:05-5 p.m. in Room A315. According to Joseph Broman, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor and math teacher, Arciero will discuss her current research.

“She’s going to be speaking about some research she’s been doing on the correlation between stress and body inflammation and using mathematical models to analyze the two of them,” Broman said

According to Broman, Mu Alpha Theta has wanted to host a guest speaker series throughout the school year but his busy schedule prevented that from happening in the first semester.

Sophia Fu, president of Mu Alpha Theta and junior, plans to host guest speakers, a middle school math competition, and an induction ceremony.

“Planning’s been going well since I have help from Mr. Broman and other (club) officers,” Fu said via email.