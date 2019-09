School Resource Officers (SROs) to have new police office at CHS School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS plan for the transition to having a new police office at door 21, according to SRO Shane VanNatter. “At the natatorium entrance, there will be a police officer stationed right there at the circle,…

Guide To CHS Clubs: Unsure about what club to join? Here’s a categorized list of all the clubs CHS has to offer. With all the clubs at our school, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to find communities for you. Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list of all the clubs without course requirements. They’re also sorted into categories (Community Service, Culture,…

In light of recent Fair Oaks incident, students, dietitian explain experience with, reasoning behind vegan lifestyles The day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the winter of 2018, junior Carmen Broadnax suddenly decided to never eat meat again. And not just meat, either. She’d chosen to cut out all animal-related foods from her diet, including…

Q&A with student body president (SBP) Maddie Heath, speaker of the House (SOH) Deion Ziwawo Speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo What are your responsibilities? One of the main things that I will be doing is running the House of Representatives, so the 700 member student government group. I will also be leading the Cabinet.…

With World Humanitarian Day on Aug. 19, students reflect on experiences helping communities in need Once a week throughout his sophomore year, senior William “Will” Pugh would set aside his homework for an hour or two and log onto his computer. A few moments later, a group of excited children from a rural village in…