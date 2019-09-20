Homecoming ’19: Tourist Day [MUSE]

Homecoming ’19: Tourist Day [MUSE]

Grace Xu and Shruthi Ravichandran
September 23, 2019

Happy Tourist day! It’s the first day of Homecoming week
and we’re kicking it off by wishing we were literally anywhere else but here! So grab your passport and explore some of our top picks for all things travel related.

Book: Crazy Rich Asians 

Song: Somewhere Beyond the Sea by Frank Sinatra 

Movie: Roman Holiday 

TV Show: Doctor Who

 

On this blog, Shruthi Ravichandran and Grace Xu provide curations of all types of arts and media, from TV shows to music to novels and even YouTubers. On top of mood-oriented playlists, there’s also the occasional rant-filled review. They hope readers will always leave with a new piece of media to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.          

