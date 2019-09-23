UNICEF Club to sell boba at Homecoming booth on Sept. 27

Grace Xu
September 23, 2019
UNICEF Club will sell boba tea during all lunches at the Freshman and Main cafeterias on Sept. 27 as part of its Homecoming booth. According to the club’s co-president Viha Bynagari, part of the sales profits will go toward funding UNICEF Club activities for the year, while the rest will go toward UNICEF to benefit children internationally.
Club sponsor Jill Noel said UNICEF has other fundraising initiatives as well, including the upcoming October “trick-or-treat” fundraiser which the members will discuss at their next meeting on Sept. 24.
“Our main fundraiser, which is the trick-or-treat boxes, is in October,” Noel said. “We have a meeting on the 24th (of September), and I think we usually start distributing them that week just so (UNICEF Club members) can collect donations all of October.”
Noel also mentioned the Carmel Cafe will be partnering up with UNICEF Club by donating a part of all profit earned from their “fall specials” drinks.
But, Bynagari emphasized that UNICEF will be focusing on its Homecoming booth fundraising for now, and encouraged students to visit the club’s booth which will be selling bubble tea catered from Moar Tea and Poke.
0
“If you want boba tea in school, which almost never happens, come out to our booth,” Bynagari said. “It’s very limited and very good.”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.