Cabinet members collaborate during SRT. According to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, the next House meeting will be Oct. 9

Cabinet to organize car wash, Trick-or-Treat for Riley, experiment with new promotional methods to increase community outreach

Following its success with the FT5K and the Tailgate for Life, Cabinet will turn its attention to its events for October: their annual car wash and Trick-or-Riley. All proceeds will go to Riley Children’s Hospital

“(The FT5K) blew our expectations out of the water,” Speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo said. “There were so many House members, non-House members, just everyone coming for a great time. It couldn’t have been possible without all of our awesome participants.”

Cabinet Sponsor Sarah Wolff agreed and added how due to the increase in the number of walk-in registrations and overall turnout, they were able to provide more stations of paint and powder than they had promised.

According to Wolff, increasing attendance at events is one goal that Cabinet hopes to meet with the upcoming events. This includes the wash and Trick-or-Treat for Riley. The car wash will be on Oct. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Trick-or-Treat for Riley is on Oct. 25.

During Trick-or-Treat for Riley, Cabinet will have stations set up in the Freshman Cafeteria where community members can participate in games and activities to win candy.

Wolff said, “We want families to come which really isn’t our clientele here at CHS so our specific goal is to get more promotional (outreach). We’ve been doing old traditional ways to get our events out.”

Cabinet will experiment with the Nextdoor app to attract families to their Trick-or-Treat for Riley event.

According to Ziwawo, other additions to Trick-or-Treat for Riley will remain a secret until the event itself.

Ziwawo said, “We like to keep it under wraps so you have to come to the event to see what is new and improved.”