Women’s varsity volleyball loses one game, wins another

The women's varsity volleyball team plays at the Carmel Invitational against Brownsburg and Bloomington High School South. CHS defeated Brownsburg, but lost against Bloomington High School South.

The women's varsity volleyball team plays at the Carmel Invitational against Brownsburg and Bloomington High School South. CHS defeated Brownsburg, but lost against Bloomington High School South.

The women's varsity volleyball team plays at the Carmel Invitational against Brownsburg and Bloomington High School South. CHS defeated Brownsburg, but lost against Bloomington High School South.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Oct. 12, CHS hosted the Carmel Invitational Volleyball tournament, where Carmel’s women’s varsity volleyball team played against Brownsburg and Bloomington High School South. Varsity lost their first match against Bloomington High School South, 2-0 with scores of 25-18 and 25-13, but won their second match against Brownsburg, 2-1 with scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 15-11.

Kristine Deem, women’s varsity volleyball coach, said, “Varsity fell to Bloomington South in the Carmel Invitational. The Hounds lost to the Panthers in straight sets 25-18 and 25-13.”

Anne Lesure, women’s varsity volleyball player and senior, said, “We started down, and it was hard to recover after that during the first match. For the second match, we also started down, but we were able to recover to win the match.”

Lesure had four kills, 14 assists, five digs and three blocks during the game against Brownsburg. She had four kills, seven assists and five digs during the game against Bloomington High School South.

“I think I played a pretty average game for myself,” said Lesure.

The next match will be an away game at Sectionals on Oct. 19. By Karolena Zhou