Choirs prepare for Second Quarter, Holiday Spectacular

Director of Choirs Katherine Kouns responds to a parent email in her office before school on Oct. 17. The email was in regards to the booster organization that the choirs use, Ovation.

With the start of the second quarter, the choirs are now preparing for the rest of the year. According to Director of Choirs Katherine Kouns, the choirs are focusing on honing their skills following the fall concert, which she says was a jumping off point. One of the things that students are doing to improve is attending voice lessons hosted by pianist John Wenning before school in the mornings.

“It’s a really good thing for the kids, because Mr. Wenning worked with all of the choirs during the fall concert as the accompanist, and so they are able to work with somebody who they’ve worked with in a big group before so they kind of know how one another works.” Kouns said.

The choirs are also beginning to prepare for Holiday Spectacular, which will take place from Dec. 4-8 in the auditorium. One of the major changes coming to this year’s show is that the performing arts department is considering splitting the sets of the various choirs into two so that as many of the family and friends of those in choir can see who they want to see. The choirs are also beginning to learn their music and choreography for the show.

Lindsay Vrobel, Junior and Allegro member, said “I’m feeling pretty excited about (Holiday) Spectacular, because the songs that my choir is doing I feel are really innovative and we haven’t really done anything like this before. It does feel a little weird though, considering we’re singing christmas music in October.” Allegro is singing “the Secret of Being an Elf” and “Janeman.”