WHJE to broadcast football, basketball games, ban Christmas music

Charlie Maurer, co-sports director and senior, sits in a recording booth. "Tune in to 91.3 for the football game," he said. "If you’re not going to the game or you can’t make it, and you really want to listen to the game or just find out the results of the game, then you can always tune into 91.3 or go to whje.com for listening live and listen to all of that stuff too."

WHJE will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium with the football team on Saturday for the State Championship, according to Charlie Maurer, co-sports director and senior. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Radio adviser Dominic James said WHJE also has four teams working on basketball live shows. They will broadcast during the first men’s basketball game at Zionsville tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

“This gives a great opportunity for second year (staff members) to get involved, so they actually have started broadcasting (junior varsity) games all by themselves,” James said. “That means we’ve got between 12 and 15 people every week broadcasting live sports.”

However, Maurer said the sports department has only two days instead of the full week to prepare for the upcoming games due to Thanksgiving break.

Maurer said, “It’s a little rambunctious around here right now. It’s a little busy, but we’re getting it done. We all have assignments. We’re all trying to meet our deadlines on time.”

Amidst all of the sports shows, the holiday season approaches, but James said there is a ban on Christmas music until December. Anybody who breaks the ban has to pay $5 to a charity.

James said, “Some people call me Scrooge; other people think it’s a jolly good idea. We hear too much of it too soon.”