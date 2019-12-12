Speech team to work on individual practice in the upcoming weeks

Saumya Somasi
January 10, 2020
The speech team is focusing on individual practice, according to Mackenzie Misterka, veteran speech team member and junior.
She said the practice is for competitive members that will compete in the upcoming Sectional. Misterka said the date of the next meeting is unclear but there will be one in January.
She said, “The meetings are a little up in the air right now because I know our coach is working through something.”
Misterka said in previous years Carmel has sent students to state and nationals. Speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner was unavailable for comment.
0
Misterka said, “We are hard at work getting ready for [upcoming] tournaments.”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.