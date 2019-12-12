TEDx to plan speaker auditions at meeting on Jan. 13

Rhea Acharya
January 12, 2020
Sarah Konrad, TEDx president and junior, said during the club’s next meeting on Jan. 13 in Room E235, the members will devote the majority of their time to planning the speaker auditions for the club’s upcoming conference. Konrad said she anticipates these auditions to take place in the last week of January, although the club has not finalized a date yet.
According to Konrad, the central topic for this conference will be “Leap Before You Look,” so all proposed talks will have to relate in some way to this theme, and only students at this school are allowed to audition.
Additionally, Konrad said, “At the auditions, interested students will have to come prepared with a vision for their speech. They will outline what they want to say to us and then perform a short segment of their idea.”
Allen Wheeler, TEDx co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said, “I definitely feel like there would be a lot of students who would like to be involved in something like this, especially something that is so student-centric with so much student leadership.”
