City of Carmel to audition to be in Hallmark movie

As part of a recent effort and strategy, the city of Carmel has contacted Hallmark and other movie producers to try to get a movie made in the city.

According to Dan McFeely, Community Relations and Economic Development department employee, Carmel is a fitting scene for a Hallmark movie due to the Christkindlmarkt.

McFeely said via email, “We hear all the time from visitors to Carmel that spending a day at the Christkindlmarkt is ‘like being in a Hallmark movie.’ We have everything, from little huts selling gifts, wonderful German foods to enjoy while standing by an open fire pit, ice skating and hot chocolate around every corner.”

McFeely isn’t alone in believing that Christkindlmarkt is special. Now in its third year of operation, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has gained national awareness as one of the most authentic German-themed markets.

According to Marina Andrews, frequent Christkindlmarkt visitor and sophomore, visiting the Christkindlmarkt is very relaxing.

Andrews said, “I like to go on walks to clear my mind and in the winters I prefer to walk past (Christkindlmarkt) because it is so pretty in the mornings and decorated. It feels like walking through a winter wonderland.”

In addition to being a popular attraction where Carmel citizens often spend their afternoons, Christkindlmarkt offers a way for the city to make economic and business connections.

McFeely said, “We work hard to celebrate Carmel and all that we do on a national level.

We (want to) create a city where people want to live, a city with a high quality of life, where there are fun things to do along as well as good schools, good jobs and safe neighborhoods. We believe this is the key to attracting new businesses to Carmel.”

As well as providing the city means of revenue, it also offers seasonal job opportunities for CHS students and citizens as well.

According to Ava Slowey, Christkindlmarkt employee and senior, the market provides a change of scenery from common locations teenagers often find themselves employed.

Slowey said, “I enjoy working in market during the winter time. It’s cool to have cute scenery in the background.”

According to McFeely, the aim of this project is to get featured in a Hallmark movie in the hopes of gaining exposure through the movie.

McFeely said, “Having a Hallmark movie would be part of that mission. Millions of people across the country watch Hallmark holiday movies, and we would love to be able to have all of the beautiful sights of Carmel.”

Andrews agreed with McFeely that Carmel is a well-maintained city and hopes that the city is given the opportunity to be a backdrop.

Andrews said, “The thing with Carmel is that it’s pretty even without the outdoor rink area. Our city employees work hard to make Carmel look good year-round.”