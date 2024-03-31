Science department will phase out AP Chemistry placement test

In past years, the science department has offered an option for freshmen to take a placement test that allows them to skip regular or Honors Chemistry and proceed directly to AP Chemistry. However, starting next year this will no longer be an option for incoming freshmen.

“One of the big (reasons) is we’re now not in alignment with our program of studies that say regular chem is a (prerequisite),” science department chairperson Drew Grimes said. “the other thing is that some of our AP chemistry teachers are saying that a lot of the kids, they know a lot of the facts, but they don’t have the lab skills and things that you would get in a chemistry class, because this is a very physical science, and there is a lab component.”

Freshman Riva Jain said she is happy she was able to take the placement test and will be able to take AP chemistry her sophomore year.

“Personally, I’m glad that I had the ability to test into AP chemistry because I think it would be sort of cumbersome to add honors chemistry to my freshman year schedule,” she said. “I think that’s why they did that; they made honors chemistry a course available to freshmen so sophomores can take AP chemistry.”

Jain also said that she enjoyed the chance to review the basics of chemistry in preparation for the test. She said the class she took outside of school for chemistry was pretty simple, and said that she likes the method of testing into AP Chemistry a lot better than having to take an easier chemistry class.

Overall, Grimes said the new process will be more efficient and effective for all students.

“For our kids coming in next year, if you’re pretty advanced in the math and sciences you can just take regular chemistry or honors chemistry as a freshman,” Grimes said. “It’s just a cleaner path for kids to get there.” By Allison Washburn