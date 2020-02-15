Speech team to wait for next competition
February 20, 2020
The speech team has no new updates, according to Mackenzie Misterka, veteran speech team member and junior.
She said the practice is still mainly for competitive members that will compete in the upcoming Sectional.
Speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner said currently there are no new developments in the speech team.
Misterka said, “There’s nothing new happening right now.”0
