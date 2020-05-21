Examples of bullet journaling spreads

Here is a spread that writing coach Grace Xu made what happened each day on a trip she went on.

HiLite staff members Grace Xu and Karen Zhang might be journalists on staff, but outside of staff, they become ~bullet~ journalists!! So if you’re looking for more information about bullet journaling after reading the May Cover Story, please take a look at the example spreads below to gain a deeper understanding about the practice and maybe even to get inspiration as you think about starting your own journal.

MONTHLY SPREAD

Grace Xu:

WEEKLY SPREAD

SPECIAL SPREADS

