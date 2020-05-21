Examples of bullet journaling spreads
May 21, 2020
HiLite staff members Grace Xu and Karen Zhang might be journalists on staff, but outside of staff, they become ~bullet~ journalists!! So if you’re looking for more information about bullet journaling after reading the May Cover Story, please take a look at the example spreads below to gain a deeper understanding about the practice and maybe even to get inspiration as you think about starting your own journal.
Read the May cover story here.
See bullet journaling printables made by Xu here.
MONTHLY SPREAD
Grace Xu:
WEEKLY SPREAD
SPECIAL SPREADS
Here is a spread that writing coach Grace Xu made what happened each day on a trip she went on. (Grace Xu)1
