Examples of bullet journaling spreads

Grace Xu

Here is a spread that writing coach Grace Xu made what happened each day on a trip she went on.

Rhea Acharya
May 21, 2020

HiLite staff members Grace Xu and Karen Zhang might be journalists on staff, but outside of staff, they become ~bullet~ journalists!! So if you’re looking for more information about bullet journaling after reading the May Cover Story, please take a look at the example spreads below to gain a deeper understanding about the practice and maybe even to get inspiration as you think about starting your own journal.

Read the May cover story here.

See bullet journaling printables made by Xu here.

MONTHLY SPREAD

Grace Xu:

Here is a monthly spread writing coach Grace Xu made for March 2020 (Grace Xu)

 

Here is management member Karen Zhang’s monthly spread for March 2019. (Karen Zhang)

WEEKLY SPREAD

Here is one of writing coach Grace Xu’s weekly spreads in her bullet journal that she kept this school year. (Grace Xu)

 

Here is one of management member Karen Zhang’s weekly spreads in her bullet journal. (Karen Zhang)

 

Here is a writing coach Grace Xu’s weekly spread for the last week of school before e-learning started! (Grace Xu)

SPECIAL SPREADS

Here is a spread that writing coach Grace Xu made what happened each day on a trip she went on. (Grace Xu)

Here is a spread management member Karen Zhang made to document a fall retreat she went on in the first semester of her senior year. (Karen Zhang)
Here is a motivational spread management member Karen Zhang made by incorporating drawings and meaningful quotes. (Karen Zhang)
