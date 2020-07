New AP exams designed in light of COVID-19 too short to effectively test material In the past month, so many aspects of my life have changed. The latest change? A few days ago I got more information on how my 6 AP exams would look this year. Instead of seeing information about multiple short…

Examples of bullet journaling spreads HiLite staff members Grace Xu and Karen Zhang might be journalists on staff, but outside of staff, they become ~bullet~ journalists!! So if you're looking for more information about bullet journaling after reading the May Cover Story, please take a…

With e-learning in place, CHS students, teachers see rise of aesthetics in journaling, note-taking During quarantine, junior Emily Chan has been bullet journaling. Her process is the same each time—she makes a cover page, a monthly layout with important dates, various trackers and finally creates weekly spreads that help her keep track of…

Q&A with Mock Trial, DECA and Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council members over social distanced summer activities CMYC, Nimish Bhat, rising senior 1. What impact did the coronavirus pandemic have on your most recent term (19-20)? "It had a lot of different impacts on the council. One main thing is the fact that we can’t meet in…

In-school summer courses, counseling workshops to move online Due to COVID-19, AP Macroeconomics and AP Government, in-school summer classes traditionally offered at CHS, have been transferred online. This school still plans to offer students the opportunity to receive credit and take part in the classes, but they will…