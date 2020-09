60 CHS students named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Carmel, IN – Carmel Clay Schools congratulates the 60 Carmel High School students named 2021 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Semifinalists. These outstanding seniors have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. CHS will recognize the 60 National Merit Semifinalists at the CCS School Board Meeting on Oct. 26 at 7p.m.

Carmel Clay Schools 2021 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists are as follows:

Rhea Acharya

Ameya Belamkar

Matthew Beringer

Nimish Bhat

Janvi Bhatia

Quinn Bright

Suraj Chandramouli

Angela Chen

Briana Chen

Elijah Choi

Chloe Chui

Matthew Daly

Emma Domke

Edward Dong

Jennifer Du

Owen Eckart

Zoe Edwards

Marvin Fan

Benjamin Fang

Joshua Friedman

Andrew Fulkerson

Robbie Ge

Connor Gioia

Joseph Hall

Emily Hao

Shea Harrell

Lillian He

Nicholas Hsu

Brandon Huang

Nicholas Ivan

Ethan Johns

Neal Joshi

Hannah Kim

Sarah Konrad

Lauren Lee

Mihir Mahajan

Christopher Martens

Benjamin Martin

Raymond Mo

Kyle Mundy

Erik Nelson

Jordan Paraboschi

Samuel Peterson

Matthew Placzek

William Plumb

Ashwin Prasad

Nishita Prasad

Lalith Roopesh

Andrew Sanchez

Felicia Sanders

Esha Sharma

Jack Snelling

Bradley Snyder

Carol Syverson

Alex VanBibber

Olivia White

Grace Xu

Emma Zhang

James Zhang

Wendy Zhu