Varsity football team to continue to develop identity in lead-up to game against North Central

The varsity football team will play an away game against North Central on Friday on Sept. 25.

The team, rather than focusing exclusively on its upcoming opponent, has also worked on improving in general, according to coach John Hebert.

“We’re trying to get better each day in practice and focus on things that help us improve fundamentally, maybe more than focusing just on our opponent,” he said, also adding that

However, the players and coaches have watched film of North Central and developed a game plan.

“(North Central) has a really good defense; they stop the run really well. They’re physical … I think that they are a threat on kickoff returns,” Hebert says, adding that “most teams are in the same mindset of just focusing on ourselves, but, at the same time, we have broken down all the tape on them.”

Kicker Youssef Soumah looks forward to the game, adding that the rivalry between the schools also adds anticipation.

“I love the rivalry between (North Central and Carmel) and I can say this for the whole team: the better and harder our opponents play, the more excited we are to play against them.” By Austin Guo