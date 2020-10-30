CHTV to create live shows

CHTV staff members work behind the camera to assure audio and video quality. When recording, the staff makes sure to take breaks every ten minutes to assure social distancing guidelines are followed.

CHTV plans on returning to a live show format. CHTV expects to return to the format when a new graphics system that would allow them to create live shows with graphics arrives. CHTV supervisor Brandy Ostojic is hopeful that the return to live shows will occur soon. “I think it’s just our classes are obviously smaller and we don’t have someone for every position, but we’re hoping that some people will be able to take on two things at once and just be creative and able to do live stuff again because that’s what we wanna do,” she said.

Brooke Zurcher, organizational manager and senior, is in charge of cleaning equipment and creating a working schedule. She said that last year she worked with the equipment manager in making graphics for the show and hopes to help with the live graphics when the system arrives. “We’ve wanted to make it look exactly like an actual news station would, and something similar to WTHR(-TV) or Fox. We want it to look super similar,” Zurcher said.

With hybrid schedule, however, creating a live show requires more work than years prior in planning. With only half the staff around at any given time, it’s not assured that all roles will have the talent necessary which makes planning a priority. To plan correctly she said, “We have a big document where we plan everything so we’ll definitely be working a lot in that document so everything has smooth sailing.”

