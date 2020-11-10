Teen Tech Week, smaller events go underway as larger events are planned

The media center demonstrates the ‘THINK’ method of online posting on a bulletin board outside of the Greyhound Media Network to raise awareness for Teen Tech Week. Ramos said safe posting and anti-plagiarism efforts are the goals for the media center during this time.

According to Terri Ramos, media center and communications department chairperson, large events in the media center have not been fully planned out yet, but some smaller events are still taking place.

Ramos said that e-cards for online access to media center resources have been distributed to ¾ of the students and media center specialists are still working on passing them out. She also mentioned tours and orientations to the media center are still occurring for freshmen and new students.

Social distancing is still a big part of the concern for media center workers according to Ramos. Freshman Sehej Aurora, a frequent user of the media center, said, “It makes me happy because the media center is doing well in terms of (regulating) social distancing and they are following guidelines.” She said social distancing has not caused her many problems in the media center and the workers are doing a good job.

Although social distancing is still a large concern, Teen Tech Week, a week that focuses on online posting and safety, is the main focus for the media center right now Ramos claimed. She said, “(The week) is all about responsible use of technology and productive ways to use technology. There’s a lot to learn and it changes constantly so talking to teachers about lessons that we can do for kids would be something we would do.”

Aurora said that raising awareness about safe technology use among teens is important too. She said, “A lot of people just post what they see not knowing where it comes from. Also, (some students may partake) in plagiarism, so I think it’s good to raise awareness about (proper technology use).”

Use this link to access the media center’s website page on Carmel High School’s website.