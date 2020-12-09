December Litebox: Get in the Groove

December 10, 2020

Ellie Sanchez, dance captain of Ambassadors and senior, spins while performing in Holiday Spectacular on Nov. 30. The 2020 Holiday Spectacular show will air from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20 on the Carmel High School Performing Arts YouTube channel. The show will serve as a tribute to the city of Carmel, featuring clips of the CCS school board, Carmel City Council and other local officials between songs. (Chenyao Liu)
0

Related Posts: