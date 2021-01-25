Nurses Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

As the global vaccine roll-out wends its way through the population, millions of health care workers have been first in line. CHS RNs Caroline Pasko and Amy Fletchall were among them.

“I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine (on Jan. 2),” Fletchall said via email. “The shot was painless and the side effects were minimal for me. (There was just some) soreness at the injection site and mild fatigue for a couple of days.”

Both nurses plan to take their second shots over the next week.

Pasko provided details over the Indiana vaccination plan, noting that vaccinations for the general public are months away.

“The vaccination roll-out is in stages. Initially, (it was) available to health care and police and direct-contact. After that round was completed, they opened it up to Indiana residents 70 or older. The older age is at increased risk for severe COVID complications. After that, they will open it up to people with pre-existing conditions who are vulnerable to COVID.

Fletchall outlined the process for receiving the vaccine. “Once a group becomes eligible to receive the vaccine, individuals can pre-register for appointment times at one of the many vaccination sites around the state on the Indiana Health Department website” she said.

With vaccinations for CHS students and staff still months away, Pasko urged Greyhounds to remain vigilant during the second semester.

“We’ve all been (following the safety protocols) for a really long time, and it’s getting tiring,” she said. “But it’s still really important that we practice all of our social distancing guidelines and wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene, those things aren’t going to end anytime soon.

“We just have to stay the course and continue to do what we’ve been doing to keep ourselves and as much of the population as we can safe.”