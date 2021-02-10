Counseling Center continues scheduling for juniors

Junior Caleb Suhy fills out the Transition to College Program application form. Suhy plans on taking five classes both semesters per his counselor’s advice.

Leah Tan
February 10, 2021

The counseling center is almost done with second semester scheduling. According to counselor Kris Hartman, the counseling center is busy meeting with students to discuss their schedules.

“We’ve primarily met with most people, but now it’s cleaning up the schedule,” Hartman said. “As we start to see the class sizes and scheduling errors, February is filled with a bunch of cleaning.”

Junior Caleb Suhy finished scheduling with his counselor via Zoom and said it was a simple and quick process, yet claims the process isn’t over. According to Suhy, his biggest focus for counseling is submitting his Transition to College Program application

“The application is pretty quick, but I need to submit it soon,” Suhy said. “I’m hoping that it’ll provide me with an opportunity to get used to a college-like schedule while also easing the burden of the college application process.”

According to Hartman, the applications are due on March 1 to the counseling office.

“I strongly encourage seniors to take it,” Hartman said. “It’s a simple process and it’ll make your senior year less stressful. If you are worried about how many classes to take, I recommend five as it tends to be not too much, but not too little. There really is no harm to applying.”

