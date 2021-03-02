Key Club to participate in tree-planting event on Apr. 17, continue other projects

According to Logan Tullai, Key Club vice-president and senior, Key Club will be helping plant trees in the Carmel area on Apr. 17. The event was organized by Summer Tullai, Serve Carmel President and sophomore, and will be a collaboration between Serve Carmel and the national non-profit organization Tree-Plenish. Its goal is to offset this school’s paper usage by planting 1500 trees near businesses and residential areas. Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward said many volunteers will be needed, and that anyone is welcome to join the effort. Volunteer or request a tree here.

While preparation for this event is underway, Ward said Key Club will be continuing other projects, including collecting cat and dog toys for the Hamilton County Humane Society, designing posters for kids’ coats and writing SRO origami appreciation notes. Furthermore, Key Club members can now earn service hours by helping AP Research students with their projects.

“Key Club is filled with hard-working persevering students who have adapted quite well to the circumstances that we have all been given this past year,” Ward said. “(Key Club co-sponsor Jill) Grimes and I knew this past summer when we talked about the potential challenges and held officer interviews via Zoom that it would be a very different experience. However, these students have surpassed our expectations and couldn’t be prouder of the way they have ‘kept calm and carried on.’”