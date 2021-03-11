School Resource Officers (SROs) plan for youth cadet program, Teen Police Academy

Officer Shane VanNatter poses for a headshot. VanNatter said the SROs are planning for the Carmel Teen Police Academy and youth cadet program.

School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS are planning to start up the youth cadet program and to hold the Teen Police Academy in person, according to School Resource Officer Shane VanNatter.

“13 to 21-year-olds who are interested in a law enforcement career can join our youth cadet program,” said VanNatter.”The cadets will be doing a lot of shadowing of police officers; they’ll go through the Teen Police Academy and can join the cadet program. They will be given training.”

According to VanNatter, this cadet program will allow those interested in doing ride-alongs with police officers. VanNatter said the cadet program and the Carmel Police Teen Academy are planned to be held in-person.

Melissa Su, who attended the Carmel Police Teen Academy in the summer of 2017, said she did not participate in the youth cadet program but thinks it will be a great opportunity for those who are interested in law enforcement.

“Even though the Carmel Police Teen Academy was only a week long, I felt like I learned a lot about the career during that week,” Su said. “I would definitely recommend this program to anyone who is interested because it will widen your perspective and show the work that goes into being a police officer.”