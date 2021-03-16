Science Bowl reflects on Regional results, top team to begin practice for Nationals 

On Feb. 13, the CHS Science Bowl A team placed first in the regional competition and will advance to the national competition to compete on May 22, according to Noah Tan, club president and senior.

Tan said the A team practices throughout March and April in preparation for the competition.

“Since only the A team will be competing in Nationals, practices will now only be attended by the A team and an additional reader (most likely me),” Tan said. “The questions we read at practice will be much more difficult than before to simulate the tougher questions asked at the national competition.”

According to club sponsor and science teacher Virginia Kundrat, the Science Bowl team adjusted to the virtual competition.

She said, “Science Bowl adapted due to the virtual National Science Bowl last June.”

