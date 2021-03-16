House and Cabinet host garage sale

Members of House and Cabinet are preparing for their annual garage sale on March 20 and 21. According to Drew Miller, Speaker of the House, this event will have some slight changes to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We changed the way we do things to allow the CDC guidelines and school guidelines to be followed during (this event),” he said via email. “All (activities) will be spread, and masks are required.”

Club sponsor Sarah Wolff said House and Cabinet members will be monitoring the number of people attending this event.

“(The) garage sale will be a limited number of people allowed with a one in one out policy,” she said via email.

Miller said he looks forward to this event and believes it will work well with COVID precautions.

“Our prep for garage sale is going well,” he said. “We are gearing up for the mass amounts of items people will be bringing in. This event is one of my favorites because there are no expenses to set up the event, all of the items are donated and it fundraises a large amount of money for Riley Hospital for Children.”