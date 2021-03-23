Students in Health begin new unit in illicit substances, APC, PC continue online, in-person workouts

As students in Health and Physical Education begin new units in illicit substances and e-cigarettes/vaping, students in Advanced Physical Conditioning and Physical Conditioning classes persevere in their training.

Kim TenBrink, physical education department chairperson, said, “In our health classes, students are starting a new unit in illicit substances. They are learning about the risks of drug and substance abuse and the dangers of addiction. They are also learning about the harmful chemicals, such as nicotine, in e-cigarettes and vaping.”

Advanced Physical Conditioning and Physical Conditioning classes continue their workouts as usual. Conway Zhang, football player and sophomore, said, “We are still doing full body (workouts). The main lifts are variations of bench press, squats, dumbbells, and deadlifts.”