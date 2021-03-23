Q&A with senior Alexander “Alex” Ferrell, guitarist of band “Plastic Fruits”

Alexander “Alex” Ferrell (bottom), guitarist of band “Plastic Fruits’’ and senior, poses with senior Matthew Arnold and junior Townsend Wright. The band has music out on Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

How did you decide on naming the band “Plastic Fruits”?

We were trying to think of an indie band name, and we always had trouble finding a good name, and we were like, “Oh, Plastic Fruits, that sounds pretty indie and sounds cool,” so that’s what we went with.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

Just listening to other artists like Wallows, Declan McKenna or Boy Pablo. A lot of indie alternative artists really inspired me to play music of my own and (made me) want to create my own music.

How has being in a band impacted you?

It’s made me more creative in the aspect that I have to work with other people to put a project essentially together and then we have to talk to each other to make changes that are needed to make the song better.

What is your most memorable experience with the “Plastic Fruits”?

We had someone come over to take photos for us, and he had a contact for us to meet to play live in the future. That was when we realized we could play live in front of audiences with our band after COVID.

What advice would you give to people who want to start a band?

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do (music) as a career or future. If you want to play music, you should play the music that you want to. If you’re interested in learning an instrument, definitely think of joining a band because one, it’s so much fun and two, you just get to play the music you want to.