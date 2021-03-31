School Resource Officers (SROs) plan for graduation, reflect on school year

School Resource Officer Scotty Moore poses for a headshot. Moore said the end of this school year is sad as he has not been able to make as many meaningful connections with students.

School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS are planning for Senior Celebration, a combination of prom and Gradfest, and graduation, according to School Resource Officer Scotty Moore.

“We are all in the process of helping graduation and GradFest and prom” said Moore. “We are just tentatively (planning Senior Celebration) outdoors at Murray Stadium for COVID-19 precautions. GradFest would typically be at Woodland Bowl.”

According to Moore, the end of this school year is sad for him, as he said he has not been able to connect with as many students this year. Moore said the interactions have not been the same since COVID-19 started because he does not get the chance to be one-on-one with students.

Virtual student Maya Godbole, who will be attending Senior Celebration and graduation, said she hopes COVID-19 precautions will still be enforced during these events.

“Since graduation is in a large space and (Senior Celebration) is outdoors, I am not as worried about enforcing a strict social distance policy but I would still hope that people would wear masks to these events. I know that some events do a temperature check when guests arrive so maybe this procedure could be done for CHS graduation events as well,” Godbole said. For the SRO’s, I would expect them to enforce what is recommended by the CDC and other organizations based on our future situation.”