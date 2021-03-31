CHTV Prepares for summer

CHTV has seven shows per cohort until the end of the school year. The staff is seeking to correct technical difficulties and 7-8 staff members are working on training others. CHTV supervisor Brandy Ostojic said, “We’re just trying to finish out strong.”

CHTV announcements, however, are still going on as usual with Morgan Mace, 5-6 staff member and host desk conducting her usual research for stories, a process of watching the news or looking around for notable stories she thinks would be interesting to most students. “It’s a lot of fun, it comes with a lot of responsibilities and yes, at least 75% of the script has to be done the night before, which can be kinda stressful if there hasn’t been any big news stories,” she said.

CHTV is not allowed to cover just any story however, connections must be made to Carmel or at least the state of Indiana in order to reach a localization benchmark in addition to having to appeal to a wide range of students. “Yeah, it’s very time consuming, but it’s a lot of fun and I really enjoy it and I would really like to go into something with broadcasting in college and a career,” Mace said.

The CHTV YouTube channel can be found here.