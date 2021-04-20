April Litebox: The Big Picture

April 20, 2021

Juniors Clizia Martini (left) and Ethan Stoehr (right) paint a banner during a climate strike on March 19, 2021. At the strike, students across the state declared a climate emergency and requested a meeting with Gov. Holcomb to discuss Indiana’s role in climate action. (Chenyao Liu)
