Counseling Center finalizing AP exams, schedules

Junior Erin Gordon studies for her AP Environmental Science class. The AP Environmental Science test will take place on May 14.

With the end of the school year quickly approaching, counselor Kris Hartman said the counseling department is largely wrapping up its responsibilities.

“In counseling we are just preparing for AP Exams as they come up, cleaning up schedule requests for next year, and working closely with seniors to make sure they have all they need for graduation and beyond,” she said.

For junior Erin Gordon, she said the new AP schedule is overwhelming with the pandemic posing many challenges.

“I’m very stressed about the upcoming AP season because I feel like we haven’t fully gotten to understand the material in most of my classes,” Gordon said.

With the testing stresses, Hartman encourages students to finish the year strong.

“As we wrap up the year, we want to remind students to stay focused on what needs to be done for school so they can wrap up the year successfully,” Hartman said. “Remember to also take time for self-care and do what is needed to be healthy physically, emotionally and mentally. Also, we are here for students if they are struggling and need help.”