School Resource Officers (SROs) plan for summer, end of school year

Officer Blake Lytle poses for a headshot. Lytle said he will be attending conferences this summer.

School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS are planning for this year’s Carmel Police Teen Academy after not holding it in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to School Resource Officer Blake Lytle.

“All the SROs here at the high school will be part of the (Carmel Police) Teen Academy” said Lytle. “Our cadet program, formally known as the Explorer Program, will also (be starting). We’ll have several SROs in attendance during graduation and we’ll all be there for Senior Celebration.”

According to Lytle, SROs are also doing safety presentations with the staff. Lytle said over the summer, both he and other SROs are planning to spend most of their time attending conferences and trainings.

Senior Melissa Su, who attended the Carmel Police Teen Academy in the summer of 2017, said she is glad the Carmel Police Teen Academy will be held this year in person.

“The Carmel Police Teen Academy was a great way to learn about law enforcement and to make connections with the SROs.” Su said. “Being in-person will let students and SROs build those strong connections for the next school year. I highly recommend people to take advantage of this program.”