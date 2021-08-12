Art department speaks on new mural and upcoming events

Sophomore Maiza Munn admires the details on the mural that was painted with senior Caroline Hammonds’ design.

The CHS art department had a busy summer as they completed the mural project for the Monon Trail, which is now available for the public. The project began last school year when senior Caroline Hammonds’ design was chosen for the mural.

“From the time we started designing to the finished product, it’s been about five or six months,” Hammonds said.

Jennifer Bubp, art department chair said that members of the art department worked with the company O.N.E digital graphics to complete this community project.

“O.N.E digital graphic had artists that helped create a vinyl wrap for it,” Bubp said via email.

In addition to completing the mural, a variety of art clubs are being offered this year including fiber arts club, jewelry club, photography club, and National Art Honor Society (NAHS).

“NAHS requires applications and portfolios, which are submitted at the end of the semester,” Bubp said.

“NAHS members will be helping out with Penrod,” Bubp said. Penrod Arts Fair is scheduled for September 11 from 9 am to 5 pm at Newfields. By Avery Carlisle