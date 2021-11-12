HOSA club starts event selection process

The Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) begin to finalize participant’s events. The club is having students fill out a form to register for events, and choices are being documented as study resources are distributed.

HOSA club sponsor, Jennifer Drudge said, “Most students have picked their events, but they’re not set in stone. So they can still change their events. The reason we want them to pick events early is because we want them to start looking into it and studying some of the resources that are out there.”

Club president, Ayaan Abbasi said HOSA officers hope to have event finalization completed by December so they can focus on studying for competitions. Resources that the club wants students to take advantage of include flashcards, practice tests and more. Competition subheads will be in charge of helping members find these materials. By Nora Mariano.