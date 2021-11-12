WHJE puts finishing touches on Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition submissions, moves forward with winter sports broadcasting

As the submission deadline is nearing, WHJE staff members are adding finishing touches to their submissions for the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition. Additionally, staff members are

WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said the deadline for submissions for the IBS competition is Dec. 1. “In the next week or so, we will be submitting all our entries to the national competition, the IBS competition,” James said. “So people can put in a finishing touch (and) fingers crossed, we’re successful as HiLite this year.”

With regards to winter sports broadcasting, Zachary “Zach” Browning, WHJE co-sports manager and senior, said WHJE broadcasts basketball games often.

“For basketball, there’s two or three a week boys and girls, we broadcast both of them. We also have (junior varsity) games, we broadcast all the home JV games here for both the boys and girls teams,” Browning said. “So I’d say it’s about two or three broadcasts a week, at least between the boys and the girls plus the JV games that could be closer like five or six broadcasts a week. So yeah, it’s pretty frequent.”

James agreed and also said that basketball broadcasting is one of the strongest areas of WHJE broadcasting.

“We have a big following for sports broadcasts. And obviously, basketball is huge in Carmel and Indiana. And, you know, the boys team, they are currently state champions (and) we’ve still got a lot of people who are still on the team from last year. So I think there’s quite a lot of excitement going with them. We’ve got some great girl players as well,” James said. “So (the broadcasts are) fun to listen to.”

Furthermore, Browning said WHJE sports broadcasters put a lot of effort into the broadcasts.

“There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that goes on behind this. I mean, we have radio class and we also meet outside of school for radio. There’s a lot of work that goes on, not only for the broadcast, but just making sure everyday operational things go smoothly. But yeah, there’s a lot of work that goes on outside of the actual broadcast itself to make sure the broadcast is good,” Browning said. “So we put in a lot of work, and we would love to see people listen and give us feedback. Let us know how we’re doing and show some support for all the work that we put in.” By Tsion Daniel