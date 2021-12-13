With the conclusion of Carmel Clay Public Library’s Art-ivism for World Needs event, take a look at students past Art-ivism works

Katie Blackthorn, Young Adult Department at Carmel Clay Public Library

Could you describe the Art-ivism event?

Every year, Students Rebuild will issue a challenge. All of them are typically art-based projects that students around the world can participate in, and then they submit their creations, and then donations are made for every piece of artwork they receive. This year the challenge is the World Needs Challenge, and it focuses on five different themes instead of just one. The rest of the program is creative work time for the participants to create posters to support one of the five causes that this challenge is supporting.

How do you think that art can serve as a pathway for activism?

I think art can be a really engaging way for students to get into activism. A lot of people have a creative side, and, by using that creativity, people can find new ways to spread the message about the things that are important to them.

How can someone without an artistic skillset raise awareness for world issues?

Art doesn’t have any rules, so you don’t need to be specifically talented at drawing or calligraphy or anything fancy. There are no limitations. It can be whatever the person wants it to be. It’s a very low-stress way of participating and speaking up for organization. All (art) has to do is spell out what you care about.

Q&A with senior Caroline Hammonds

When did you first start getting into art?

I’ve been basically doing it my entire life. I’ve always (art), but I really started focusing on my skill once I got a little bit older just because I have more teachers that challenge me and motivate me to do better.

You mentioned a mural that you did in downtown Carmel. Can you elaborate on that?

I’m part of National Art Honor Society at Carmel High School. We all submitted mural designs, and I was selected for that. I went through the design process with some professionals, and we were able to get that installed over by the Palladium.

How would you describe your style of art?

Honestly, I do a lot of different things. There’s some real aspects of it, but it’s often a really odd twist. I like my art to be something that’s visually interesting and that can be for everyone, but also inflicts a thought, something that has to make you think.

Q&A with senior Sage Mehta

How would you describe your style of art?

I would say it’s pretty. I like doing realism and a lot of things I do are kind of hyperrealistic, but with a lot of the concepts and stuff I do, I usually put a spin so it’s not just drawing something as I would like take a picture. It’s something that might not exist in real life but still looks realistic.

How can art communicate and create messages?

I think art is very universal and the fact that everyone can kind of see it and appreciate it. Just reading words is something we do all the time. An image that really strikes and resounds with people can move them to do things that I don’t think words can.

How has art affected the development of social issues in the past year or two?

I think it has done a lot. Even just on social media, I’ll sometimes see a piece of art that’s circulating and drawing attention to a cause. Even with a lot of the events I participate in, having the signature art piece or design is really important to draw the entire movement or event together.

How can someone not as artistically talented contribute to Art-ivism

I think there’s different forms of art. I also think that appreciating art and accepting it more into our culture and spreading it can help propogate the same messages even if you’re not the one creating it.